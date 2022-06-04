Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
Heatwave Returns To North, Central India After Brief Respite From High Temperatures

Temperatures have been high in northwest and central India due to absence of thunderstorms or extra-tropical weather systems during March-May.

Weather: Heatwave in Delhi PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 6:36 pm

Heatwave gripped Northwest and Central India again on Saturday after a brief respite from extreme temperatures, with some place seeing temperature as high as 44*C. 

The weather office said heatwave conditions were likely to prevail for the next two-three days over Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, south Uttar Pradesh, and north Madhya Pradesh.

On Friday, Chandrapur in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra recorded the highest maximum temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius, while at least 40 cities and towns across the northwest and central parts of the country reported maximum temperature of 44 degrees and above.

The India Meteorological Department said, "Strong surface winds with speed of 30-40 kmph were very likely over Rajasthan and northwest Madhya Pradesh on June 4-5."

It added that the maximum temperature was expected to rise by 2*C over most parts of northwest and central India.

Temperatures have remained on the higher side in parts of northwest and central India due to absence of thunderstorms induced by western disturbance or extra-tropical weather systems during the pre-monsoon months of March-May.

Northwest India experienced the season's first thunderstorm on May 24, which brought down the mercury across the region.

Meanwhile, the weather office has forecast increase in rainfall activity over southern peninsula from June 7 onwards. It has also forecast rains in northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days.

India this year witnessed extreme temperatures with heatwave breaking several records. The national capital Delhi saw its hottest March in 122 years and recorded its highest ever temperature of 49.2*C in May.

(With PTI inputs)

Visually told More

Mukesh Ambani Beats Gautam Adani; Becomes Asia's Richest Man Again 

World Of Translations | Beyond Booker: Our World In Their Words

