Heatwave Grips Parts Of Rajasthan

Many parts of Rajasthan grappled with a heatwave during the last 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am on Saturday, with Barmer recording the highest maximum temperature at 43.2 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.



During this period, the maximum temperature was 42.8 degrees Celsius in Phalodi, 42.7 degrees Celsius in Dungarpur and Banswara, 42.2 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 41.8 degrees Celsius in Churu, 41.7 degrees Celsius in Jalore, 41 degrees Celsius in Sirohi and Jodhpur, the MeT department said.



The day's maximum temperature settled around 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state, which has been swept by hot gusty winds for several days. The weather department has also issued a heatwave warning for Bikaner and Churu for Sunday.

