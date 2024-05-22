National

Heatwave Conditions In Several Parts Of Gujarat; Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad Sizzle At 45 Degrees

As per an IMD forecast, parts of Ahmedabad and state capital Gandhinagar, among several districts in Gujarat, were likely to be in grip of heatwave conditions which will increase likelihood of heat- related illnesses.

Heatwave conditions in several parts of Gujarat
info_icon

Amid heatwave conditions prevailing in several parts of Gujarat, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Maximum temperatures in several cities such as Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Vadodara, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Surendranagar, Keshod, Mahuva and Bhuj were above 40 degrees Celsius, it said.

Heatwave conditions continued to prevail at isolated pockets in the districts of the Saurashtra region such Junagadh, Bhavnagar and Porbandar, and in Gandhinagar and Anand districts of north Gujarat, said the weather office.

As per an IMD forecast, parts of Ahmedabad and state capital Gandhinagar, among several districts in Gujarat, were likely to be in grip of heatwave conditions which will increase likelihood of heat- related illnesses.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said maximum temperature in the city was likely to hover around 45 degrees Celsius till the next five days.

Amid a surge in day temperatures, government hospitals witnessed a sudden rise in the number of patients coming with symptoms of heat-related illnesses caused by exposure to sun.

The Ahmedabad civic body has equipped health and wellness centres with medicines and ORS (oral rehydration solution) packets to help fight heat-related health complications.

The AMC has set up kiosks across the city for distribution of butter milk and made arrangements for drinking water at public places, said the civic body in a statement.

The IMD has said the prevailing conditions are a cause of concern for vulnerable people such as infants, elderly and those with chronic diseases.

It has suggested them to avoid heat exposure and dehydration by drinking sufficient water and consume ORS and homemade drinks like lassi, lemon water and buttermilk to keep themselves hydrated.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. MP: 14-Year-Old Girl Raped By Three Men In SUV; Accused Held
  2. Woman Kills Child After Fight With Husband In Nagpur; Roams With Body For 4 Km
  3. Heatwave: Amid Unbearable Temperatures, See How India Is Beating The Heat
  4. Heatwave: No Respite Anytime Soon; Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab Under Red Alert | Key Points
  5. Pune Porsche Crash: Teen Barred From Driving Till 25; Spent Rs 48K Within 90 Minutes At Pub | New Details In Case
Entertainment News
  1. Manoj Bajpayee On Why Him And Anurag Kashyap Didn't Work For A Decade: He Didn't Need Me, I Didn't Need Him
  2. 'Savi' Trailer Review: Divya Khossla Shines In Extraordinary Journey Of Saving Her Husband; Anil Kapoor Nails His Part
  3. Richa Chadha Lauds Mallika Sherawat's Cannes Looks, Says The Actress 'Created Her Own Persona'
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s 2nd Pre-Wedding Bash To Be Held On A Luxury Cruise With 300 VIP Guests? Check Out All Deets
  5. Suhana Khan Turns 24: BFFs Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Extend Special Birthday Wishes
Sports News
  1. United States Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  2. IPL 2024, Qualifier 1: KKR Thrash SRH By Eight Wickets To Enter Their 4th Final - In Pics
  3. Thousands Of Fans Flock To Watch Nadal Practice Ahead Of French Open
  4. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: USA Stun Bangladesh; Sindhu Aims To End Title Drought In Malaysia
  5. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024, Eliminator: Will It Rain Today At The Narendra Modi Stadium? Know Ahmedabad’s Weather Forecast
World News
  1. Rescuers Search Through Wreckage Of Helicopter After Crash Kills Iran President
  2. Singapore Airlines CEO Says 'Very Sorry' After Turbulence Leaves Flight Passenger Dead, 70 Injured
  3. Russian Attacks On Ukraine Power Grid Touch Kyiv With Blackouts Ahead Of Peak Demand
  4. 3 Indian-Origin Students Killed, 2 Injured After Car Crash In US' Georgia
  5. US Says No Aid Entering Gaza; Ireland Working To Recognise Palestine | Latest On Israel's War On Gaza
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Yogi's Take On Inheritance Tax; BJP Expels Bhojpuri Singer For Contesting Against NDA Candidate
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 1? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: USA Stun Bangladesh; Sindhu Aims To End Title Drought In Malaysia