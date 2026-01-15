Gujarat Weather Today: Pleasant Conditions with Clear Skies

Gujarat weather today features clear skies with comfortable daytime temperatures around 27°C.
Gujarat temperature today minimum of 14°C; maximums reach 28°C in major cities.
IMD weather alert for Gujarat shows no major disruptions expected till January 18.
The weather in Gujarat today maintains winter chill mornings with sunny afternoons.
Gujarat's weather today presents comfortable winter conditions ideal for daily activities, featuring mostly clear skies across the state. Early morning temperatures hover around 14°C in Ahmedabad and 12°C in coastal areas like Surat, gradually warming to pleasant 27-28°C maximums by afternoon. The IMD weather forecast indicates stable atmospheric conditions with light northwesterly winds at 8-12 kmph, ensuring no rainfall disruptions. The temperature reflects typical January patterns, maintaining comfortable humidity levels between 40 and 60 percent.
The weather in Gujarat today shows minimal fog compared to northern regions, allowing normal visibility for commuters and airport operations. Dry weather prevails with no active weather systems nearby, supporting agricultural activities and outdoor events.
Gujarat: Regional Temperature Variations
Ahmedabad records a steady 14-28°C range while Rajkot sees slightly cooler 13-27°C. Coastal regions like Veraval maintain 16-26°C with sea breezes moderating daytime heat. Kutch districts report the lowest minimums around 11°C, but warm rapidly under clear sunshine. Vadodara experiences comfortable 15-29°C patterns ideal for outdoor activities. South Gujarat's Valsad maintains a stable 16-27°C with gentle coastal influences. Interior districts like Dahod record 12-28°C, showing minimal day-night variation. Anand and Bharuch report similar 14-28°C comfortable ranges. Mount Abu hill station stays cooler at 8-20°C.
Weather Outlook and Precautions
Gujarat weather forecast predicts similar patterns for the next 3-4 days with a gradual 1-2°C temperature rise. IMD weather alert for Gujarat remains green with no advisories. Light jackets are recommended for early mornings; hydration is essential during afternoons. Farmers can continue harvesting operations safely under clear conditions. Wind conditions are favourable for kite flying enthusiasts with light winds of 8-12 kmph. Road travel remains safe with good visibility across highways. Monitor local updates for minor coastal advisories through the weekend.