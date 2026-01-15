Gujarat Weather Today: Pleasant Conditions with Clear Skies

Weather Outlook and Precautions

Gujarat weather forecast predicts similar patterns for the next 3-4 days with a gradual 1-2°C temperature rise. IMD weather alert for Gujarat remains green with no advisories. Light jackets are recommended for early mornings; hydration is essential during afternoons. Farmers can continue harvesting operations safely under clear conditions. Wind conditions are favourable for kite flying enthusiasts with light winds of 8-12 kmph. Road travel remains safe with good visibility across highways. Monitor local updates for minor coastal advisories through the weekend.