Gujarat Weather Forecast: Ideal Conditions for Uttarayan Celebrations

Gujarat weather forecast on Uttarayan shows favourable wind speeds 5-15 kmph for kite flying. Check temperature updates, cold conditions on festival day.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Gujarat Weather Forecast
Kite flying in Gujarat during Makar Sankranti
Summary
  • Gujarat weather forecast predicts ideal wind conditions 5-15 kmph on Uttarayan January 14-15.

  • The weather in Gujarat today shows a gradual temperature rise; the minimum is around 16 degrees Celsius.

  • IMD weather forecast for Gujarat confirms dry conditions throughout the next seven days.

  • Gujarat temperature today holds steady; Uttarayan festival weather remains mostly clear and bright. 

Gujarat weather during Uttarayan brings excellent news for kite enthusiasts, as the IMD weather forecast for Gujarat confirms ideal wind conditions perfect for flying. The Gujarat weather forecast shows wind speeds ranging from 5 to 15 kilometers per hour on January 14 and 15, with northwest winds dominating across most districts and northeast winds in the Saurashtra zone. The IMD weather forecast for Gujarat indicates dry conditions throughout the next seven days, ensuring uninterrupted Uttarayan festivities without rainfall concerns.

Gujarat's temperature today holds around 16 degrees Celsius as the minimum. The weather in Gujarat today shows early morning and night temperatures remain brisk, demanding warm clothing despite midday sunshine.

Wind and Temperature Patterns

The Gujarat weather update reveals city-wise variations. Ahmedabad temperature records 15–16 degrees minimum with 7–9 kmph afternoon winds. Naliya in Kutch registered the coldest spot at 6 degrees, while Amreli reported 9 degrees. IMD weather forecast for Gujarat shows minimum temperature stabilization at 16 degrees statewide average, with no significant changes expected over the next four days. Wind speeds vary: coastal areas experience 12 kmph, Surat 9 kmph, and inland districts maintain consistent 5–10 kmph patterns, all conducive for Uttarayan celebrations.

Makar Sankranti - null
Maharashtra Weather Update: Mild Conditions Expected on Makar Sankranti 2026

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Festival-Ready Weather Scenario

The weather today presents the perfect Uttarayan setting in Gujarat. The weather forecast confirms no major rainfall, stable humidity, and consistent wind activity, ideal for extended kite-flying sessions. The weather in Gujarat forecast through January 20 shows sustained clear skies with gradual 2–3 degree temperature fluctuations, ensuring comfortable festival conditions while still maintaining that authentic winter chill residents cherish.

Published At:
