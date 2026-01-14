Gujarat Weather Forecast: Ideal Conditions for Uttarayan Celebrations

Gujarat weather during Uttarayan brings excellent news for kite enthusiasts, as the IMD weather forecast for Gujarat confirms ideal wind conditions perfect for flying. The Gujarat weather forecast shows wind speeds ranging from 5 to 15 kilometers per hour on January 14 and 15, with northwest winds dominating across most districts and northeast winds in the Saurashtra zone. The IMD weather forecast for Gujarat indicates dry conditions throughout the next seven days, ensuring uninterrupted Uttarayan festivities without rainfall concerns.