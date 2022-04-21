Thursday, Apr 21, 2022
Health Mela: Over 71,000 ABHA IDs Crated, 17,000 PMJAY Golden Cards Issued On Apr 20

The Union Health Ministry in collaboration with states and Union Territories is celebrating the 4th Anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav from April 16 to 22.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.(File photo)

Updated: 21 Apr 2022 8:10 pm

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said nearly one lakh hypertension screenings and about 28,000 cataract screenings were conducted at Ayushman Bharat block level Health Melas on April 20.

Also, 89,993 diabetes screenings and over 36,000 teleconsultations were conducted, besides the creation of over 71,000 ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) Health IDs and issuance of 17,000 PMJAY Golden Cards, he said. More than four lakh people participated on April 20 with 484 blocks organising Health Melas on day three across the country, the health ministry said.

The Union Health Ministry in collaboration with states and Union Territories is celebrating the 4th Anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav from April 16 to 22. From April 18-22, Block level Health Melas at more than one lakh AB-HWCs in at least one block in each district of the state and UT are being organised. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

