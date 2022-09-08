Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
High Court Disposes Of Tushar Gandhi's Plea Against Gandhi Ashram Redevelopment Project

Aravind Kumar takes Oath as the new Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court
Aravind Kumar takes Oath as the new Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court Gujarat Information Department

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 5:30 pm

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday disposed of a petition filed by Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi against the Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment project after the government said that the main area of the ashram would not be affected.
 
Advocate General Kamal Trivedi, representing the Gujarat government, told a division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice A J Shastri that the main ashram premises, spread over five acres, will not be touched during the redevelopment.
Tushar Gandhi had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a direction that the redevelopment is carried out under the aegis of ‘National Gandhi Smarak Nidhi’ (NGSN).

Sabarmati Ashram, also known as Gandhi Ashram, was established by Mahatma Gandhi in Ahmedabad in 1917.

(Inputs from PTI)

