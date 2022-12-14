Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Haryana: Three persons, Including Nigerian, Held For Heroin Smuggling

Haryana: Three persons, Including Nigerian, Held For Heroin Smuggling

Police here on Tuesday claimed to have busted a drug smuggling racket with the arrest of three accused, including a Nigerian.

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 7:32 am

According to the police, 193 grams of heroin was seized from the Nigerian accused who lived in Delhi's Chattarpur area. All three accused have been taken into police remand and are being questioned.

Apart from the Nigerian, the other two accused have been identified as Samun Khan, a resident of Fatehpur Beri in Delhi and Shahzad of Alwar district in Rajasthan, a police official said, adding the racket was active in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana. 

Superintendent of Police Varun Singla said that under the campaign against drug peddlers, police arrested a drug supplier on September 1 with 417 grams of heroin. 

"During the investigation, we found three more involved in the racket and the police nabbed the trio on Monday night, he said.

In Gurugram, the local unit of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau busted another drug smuggling racket with the arrest of four accused, including an African national.

Officials said that 90 grams of heroin has been seized from the accused identified as Nitin and Vinay, both residents of Gurugram, Mor Pal, a native of Uttar Pradesh, and Marc, an African national who lived in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area.

