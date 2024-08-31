National

Haryana: Cow Vigilantes Lynch Migrant Worker In Haryana, 5 Held

Haryana: Sabir Malik lived in a shanty near Bandhra village in Charkhi Dadri district and collected waste and rag for a living, the police said.

Cow vigilante group arrested in Haryana.(Representational image) |
Cow vigilante group arrested in Haryana.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Five people, who are part of a cow vigilante group, have been arrested for allegedly beating a migrant worker from West Bengal to death in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district over suspicion that he had eaten beef, police said on Saturday.

According to a senior police officer, Sabir Malik was killed on August 27.

Surviving a Mob - null
When Cow Protection As State Policy And Cow Vigilantism Go Hand In Hand

BY Omar Rashid

Suspecting that the victim had eaten beef, the accused -- Abhishek, Mohit, Ravinder, Kamaljit and Sahil -- called Malik at a shop under the pretense of selling empty plastic bottles and then beat him, the officer said.

He added that after some people intervened, the accused took Malik to another location and beat him again, leading to his death.

Malik lived in a shanty near Bandhra village in Charkhi Dadri district and collected waste and rag for a living, the police said.

All the five accused have been arrested, they said, adding that two juveniles have also been apprehended in the matter.

null - null
Cow Politics: The Crisis Of Vigilante Justice In Jharkhand

BY Md Asghar Khan

A case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused, the police said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2: Atkinson Stars As ENG On Track For Series Sweep - In Pics
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: PAK Drop Anchor After Losing Abdullah Shafique Early
  3. Rahul Dravid's Son Samit Named In India Under-19 Squad For Australia One-Day, Red-Ball Series
  4. Sai Sudharsan Completes Maiden County Hundred For Surrey With A Six - Watch
  5. BCCI May Review Impact Player, Two Bouncer Rules Ahead Of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Football News
  1. Bayer Leverkusen Vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga: Xabi Alonso Seeking Big Improvement
  2. Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Luton Town, EFL Championship: Cifuentes Says 3 Moments Sealed Win
  3. Manchester United Sign Manuel Ugarte, Scott Mctominay Departs For Napoli
  4. Arsenal's New Signing Mikel Merino Set To Miss Several Weeks With Shoulder Injury
  5. Inter Milan 4-0 Atalanta, Serie A: Marcus Thuram Runs Rampant In Statement Win
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Alexei Popyrin Knocks Novak Djokovic Out In Third Round
  2. US Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz's Surprising Loss To Botic Van De Zandschulp Raises Questions
  3. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Shakes Off Slow Start To Claim Comeback Win
  4. US Open, Day 4 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Loses To Muchova; Pegula Seals Third Round Berth - In Pics
  5. US Open, Day 4 Men's Singles Wrap: Medvedev Beats Marozan; Alcaraz Crashes Out After Shock Zandschulp Defeat - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Need Faster Verdicts In Women Safety Cases': PM Modi At Supreme Court Event
  2. Haryana: Cow Vigilantes Lynch Migrant Worker In Haryana, 5 Held
  3. ‘Wolf Terror’ Makes Villagers In UP’s Bahraich Use Firecrackers At Night To Keep Wild Beasts Away
  4. Nine Years After Two Minor Girls Were Hanged From A Mango Tree In Budaun, Case Against Accused Stagnates
  5. 'Misleading': MEA Rejects Reports Accusing India Of Causing Floods In Bangladesh; Speaks To Dhaka High Commissioner
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
  2. Krispy Kreme's Labor Day Special: $2 Dozen Original Glazed & New Fall Flavors!
  3. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  4. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  5. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
World News
  1. Gaza Blogger Medo Halimy, Who Shared Glimpses Of Daily Life In War, Killed In Israeli Airstrike
  2. NASA Decides To Cut 2 Astronauts From Next Trip For Sunita Williams, Dutch Wilmore
  3. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
  4. Indian Tourist Who Fell Into Sinkhole In Malaysia Remains Missing, Search Op Enters 9th Day
  5. US, Iraqi Forces Raid Targeting Islamic State Group Militants Kills 15 In Western Desert
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Jammu & Kashmir: Govt Transfers 7 Police Officers Following ECI Order
  3. Ghaziabad: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Teenager, 250 Booked For Vandalism
  4. Uttarakhand: Defective Helicopter Being Lifted From Kedarnath Falls Off Mid-air Accidentally | Watch
  5. Indian Tourist Who Fell Into Sinkhole In Malaysia Remains Missing, Search Op Enters 9th Day
  6. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
  7. NASA Decides To Cut 2 Astronauts From Next Trip For Sunita Williams, Dutch Wilmore
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 31, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign