National

Gutka, Banned Tobacco Products Worth Rs 40 Lakh Seized In Thane District

Acting on a tip-off, the police on Friday intercepted a container truck near a godown in Bhiwandi area and apprehended its two drivers.

Advertisement

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Gutka, Banned Tobacco Products Worth Rs 40 Lakh Seized In Thane District
info_icon

The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have seized gutka and other banned tobacco products valued at over Rs 40 lakh from a container truck, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police on Friday intercepted a container truck near a godown in Bhiwandi area and apprehended its two drivers.

The container was carrying gutka and banned tobacco products worth Rs 40.8 lakh, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Shekar Bhagde from the Special Task Force, Crime Branch, Thane.

Such products are prohibited in Maharashtra over health concerns. 

The drivers, Sawanpur (32) and Isaqahmed Anwarsab Nizami (35), are from Karnataka, he added.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita