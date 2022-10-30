Sunday, Oct 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gujarat: Suspension Bridge Collapses In Morbi, Several Falls Into The River

Several people fell into the Machchhu river on Sunday evening after a nearly century-old suspension bridge in Morbi city, Gujarat collapsed.

Gujarat: Suspension Bridge Collapses In Morbi, Several Falls Into The River
Gujarat: Suspension Bridge Collapses In Morbi, Several Falls Into The River Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Oct 2022 8:07 pm

A nearly century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening due to which several people standing on it fell into the river, officials said.

The bridge, which was recently reopened to the public after renovation, collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it, they said.

"Due to the bridge collapse, several people fell into the river. A rescue operation is underway. There are reports that several people have suffered injuries. They are being rushed to hospitals," local MLA and state minister Brijesh Merja said.

According to eyewitnesses, there were several women and children on the hanging bridge when it snapped. 

Further details are awaited. 

Tags

National Gujarat MACHCHHU Morbi Disctrict Bridge Collapse MLA Hospitals / Clinics Injuries Public Health
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

IND Vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: SA Need 6 Off 6 Balls

IND Vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: SA Need 6 Off 6 Balls