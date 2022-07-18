Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gujarat Sees 596 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Tally At 4,768

A total of 69,904 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in Gujarat on Monday, taking the total number of doses administered so far to 11.25 crore.

undefined
Covid-19 testing PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 9:01 pm

Gujarat on Monday reported 596 fresh Covid-19 cases, raising the tally of infections to 12,43,327, an official from the state health department said.

As many as 604 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 12,27,605, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,954, he said. The state is now left with 4,768 active cases, with eight patients on ventilator support, the official said.
 
Of the latest cases, Ahmedabad reported the highest 208 infections, followed by Surat at 74 cases, Vadodara at 54, Mehsana at 39, Banaskantha at 37, among others. A total of 69,904 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in Gujarat on Monday, taking the total number of doses administered so far to 11.25 crore.

Related stories

Covid-19: 378 New Cases, 2 More Deaths In Delhi; Positivity Rate 6.06%

Mumbai Sees 167 Covid-19 Cases; No Addition To Toll After Gap Of Five Days

Delhi HC Tells DGCA To Carry Out Periodic Review Of Covid-19 Pandemic, Follow Govt Instructions

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported one new case and one recovery, which has left the region with nine active cases, officials said.

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,43,327, new cases 596, death toll 10,954, discharged 12,27,605, active cases 4,768, people tested so far - figures not released. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Gujrat New Covid-19 Cases State Health Department Surat Vadodra Mehsana Banaskantha District Ahmedabad Active Covid Cases
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP

Western Sanctions On Russia Will Only Bring Rest Of 3rd World To Its Knees: Wickremesinghe

Western Sanctions On Russia Will Only Bring Rest Of 3rd World To Its Knees: Wickremesinghe