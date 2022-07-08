Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Gujarat Reports 636 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 3,893

The recovery count increased by 622 during the day to touch 12,21,866, leaving the state with an active tally of 3,893, he said.

Covid-19 cases in Gujarat

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 9:16 pm

Gujarat registered 636 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the tally to 12,36,707, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,948, a state health department official said on Friday.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,36,707, new cases 636, deaths 10,948, discharged 12,21,866 active cases 3,893 and people tested so far - figures not released.

(With PTI inputs)

