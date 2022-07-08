Gujarat Reports 636 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 3,893

Gujarat registered 636 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the tally to 12,36,707, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,948, a state health department official said on Friday.

The recovery count increased by 622 during the day to touch 12,21,866, leaving the state with an active tally of 3,893, he said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,36,707, new cases 636, deaths 10,948, discharged 12,21,866 active cases 3,893 and people tested so far - figures not released.

(With PTI inputs)