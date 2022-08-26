Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Gujarat Records 290 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Deaths; Active Tally At 1,826

Gujarat on Friday registered 290 new cases of Covid-19, taking its overall tally to 12,69,122, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, said the  health department.

COVID-19
COVID-19 AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 9:29 pm

With two fresh coronavirus-related deaths reported during the day, the toll rose to 11,003, said a department release.

With two fresh coronavirus-related deaths reported during the day, the toll rose to 11,003, said a department release.
The release said 356 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 12,56,293 and leaving the state with 1,826 active cases.

Gujarat Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,69,122, new cases 290, deaths 11,003, discharged 12,56,293, active cases 1,826, people tested so far - figures not released.

(Inputs from PTI)

