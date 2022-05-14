Saturday, May 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gujarat: Ketamine Worth Rs 2.95 Crore Seized From Consignment Being Smuggled To US

The contraband is worth Rs 2.95 crore in the international market, the official said, adding that the sender of the parcel has been booked under the NDPS Act.

Gujarat: Ketamine Worth Rs 2.95 Crore Seized From Consignment Being Smuggled To US
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 May 2022 6:14 pm

The crime branch here has seized ketamine hydrochloride (date rape drug) from a consignment being smuggled from Rajasthan to the US via Gujarat through the foreign post office, an official said on Saturday. 

Acting on a tip-off, crime branch officials directed the foreign post office of the Ahmedabad customs department to intercept a parcel that was sent from Pushkar (Rajasthan) to Navsari in south Gujarat to be transported to the US, the official said.

When the content of the consignment was inspected in the presence of customs officials, two plastic boxes containing 590 gm of white powder apart from some cosmetics and clothes were recovered, he said.

Related stories

Kashmiri Pandit Employees Demand Relocation To Safe Places Outside Kashmir Valley

Delhi HC Seeks Maneka Gandhi's Stand On Defamation Plea By Indian Veterinary Association

Unable To Sell Sputnik Light Stock, Stelis Biopharma Requests PM Modi For Procurement Of Jabs

"The powder was sent to the forensic science laboratory (FSL) in Gandhinagar for examination. It was confirmed to be ketamine hydrochloride, a drug banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," the official said.

The contraband is worth Rs 2.95 crore in the international market, the official said, adding that the sender of the parcel has been booked under the NDPS Act, and further investigation was underway.

Ketamine is an anaesthetic agent that is often misused as a recreational party drug. Classified as a psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act, it is used to induce loss of consciousness and is used by some people to get a hallucinogenic high, in place of other narcotics. 

Tags

National Gujarat Gujarat Police Drugs Mafia Drug Drug Smuggling Drug Peddlers And Gangsters Arrested For Drug Trafficking Drug Cartel NDPS ACT Gujarat
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL: Match-fixing Racket Allegedly Influenced Outcomes; CBI Books Three People

IPL: Match-fixing Racket Allegedly Influenced Outcomes; CBI Books Three People

Terra (LUNA) Briefly Shuts Down; Global Crypto Market Recovers Slightly, Trade Volume Jumps 722%

Terra (LUNA) Briefly Shuts Down; Global Crypto Market Recovers Slightly, Trade Volume Jumps 722%