Gujarat Govt Steps In To Help Pilgrims From State Stranded On Char Dham Yatra Route

In-charge chief secretary Sunaina Tomar contacted authorities in the hill state and discussed the matter with them. This helped in making necessary arrangements for pilgrims from Gujarat and facilitating their onward journey, said an official release here

A top Gujarat government bureaucrat on Tuesday contacted authorities in Uttarakhand and urged them to help pilgrims from the western state who are stranded on the route of Char Dham Yatra due to heavy rush of devotees.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel received information that vehicles of some of the pilgrims from Gujarat were stuck in a huge traffic jam on the yatra route, it said

On instructions from Patel, Tomar contacted the Uttarakhand government and discussed necessary arrangements which can be made to help stranded Gujarati pilgrims and facilitate their onward journey, said the release.

The State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar is also in touch with the Uttarakhand authorities for better coordination, it said.

Following the intervention, the Uttarakhand government, in coordination with its Gujarat counterpart, made necessary arrangements for these pilgrims, who have already started their further journey from Yamunotri and Gangotri, according to the release.

Every year thousands of pilgrims from Gujarat go for the Char Dham Yatra, which consists of a visit to four sacred sites in Uttarakhand -- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath -- nestled high up in the Himalayas.

This year, the arduous pilgrimage to high-altitude shrines started on May 10. The pilgrimage starts from Yamunotri, proceeds towards Gangotri, onto Kedarnath, and finally ends at Badrinath.

