National

Gujarat: Girl Serious As SUV Driven By Minor Boy Hits Her

The accused boy who was allegedly at the wheel of the Fortuner involved in the accident has been detained.

SUV driven by minor hits teenager
An SUV allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy rammed into a teenage girl in Ahmedabad, leaving her with serious head injuries, police said on Saturday, an incident occurring close on the heels of the Pune car crash.

The accused boy who was allegedly at the wheel of the Fortuner involved in the accident has been detained. Prima facie, he was not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a Gujarat Police officer said.

The accident occurred on Friday evening near the house of the victim in Thaltej area when she was walking down the road to the nearby market, said N-division traffic police inspector KP Sagathiya.

The injured girl, 16, was undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police officer said.

"According to eyewitnesses, the Fortuner was being driven at high speed when the accident occurred. After hitting the girl, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it entered a vacant plot of land nearby. Local people cornered the driver and called up the police," said Sagathiya.

Two friends of the juvenile driver were accompanying him in the vehicle at the time of the accident, she said.

The Fortuner was found to be registered in the name of the minor's elder brother, the police officer said, adding that the accused has been detained.

"He was not been found to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs," Sagathiya said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Notably, a Porsche car allegedly driven by a juvenile boy rammed into a motorbike in Pune, killing two IT professionals on May 19. According to police, the minor was allegedly drunk at the time of the accident.

