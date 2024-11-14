National

GRAP Stage III Imposed In Delhi As Pollution Chokes The Capital

The air quality in the capital remained in the "severe" category for a second consecutive day, prompting authorities to impose stringent anti-pollution measures.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Environment: Air pollution in Delhi
Air pollution in Delhi | Photo: PTI
info_icon

With pollution reaching alarming levels, the central pollution watchdog imposed restrictions under the third stage of the GRAP in Delhi-NCR on Thursday, including a ban on construction and demolition activities.

The air quality in the capital remained in the "severe" category for a second consecutive day, prompting authorities to impose stringent anti-pollution measures. The restrictions will come into force from Friday.

Also Read | As Delhi Chokes For Breath, COP29 Urges SLCP Reduction | Details

The decision was taken by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Under the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), all inter-state buses from NCR states -- except electric vehicles, CNG vehicles and BS-VI diesel buses -- will be prohibited from entering Delhi, alongside a stringent ban on construction and demolition activities, suspension of mining-related activities, consideration of shifting to online classes for students up to Class 5 and daily water sprinkling on major roads.

Under the third stage of the GRAP, there would be restrictions on the plying of BS-lll petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

The GRAP for Delhi-NCR is divided into four stages of air quality -- Stage 1 for "poor" Air Quality Index (AQI) ranging between 201 and 300, Stage 2 for "very poor" AQI of 301-400, Stage 3 for "severe" AQI of 401-450 and Stage 4 for "severe plus" AQI (more than 450).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Shami Could Join Indian Team Ahead Of Adelaide Test If NCA Green-lights Fitness: Report
  2. AUS Vs PAK, 1st T20I: Australia Beat Pakistan In Seven-Over Slog Fest
  3. IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I: Tilak Varma's Maiden Ton Helps India Beat South Africa By 11 Runs, Lead Series 2-1
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Goa's Kauthankar, Bakle Score Triple Tons To Register Highest-Ever Tournament Partnership
  5. NPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan To Represent Karnali Yaks In The Inaugural Season
Football News
  1. Denmark Vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 5 Fixture
  2. Feud In AC Milan Camp? Rafael Leao Opens Up On Rumoured Tension With Paulo Fonseca
  3. UEFA Women's Champions League: Sonia Bompastor Unhappy With Chelsea Performance Despite 100% Record
  4. Pedri Wants To Make History At Barca And Win Titles, Says Barcelona Sporting Director Deco
  5. UEFA Nations League: Lee Carsley Focusing On Positives After Nine England Drop-outs
Tennis News
  1. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Zverev Targets Ten More Years At The Top After Knocking Off Ruud
  3. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz
Hockey News
  1. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis
  2. IND-W Vs THA-W, Women's ACT 2024: Deepika Scores Five Times As India Thrash Thailand 13-0
  3. South Korea 1-2 Malaysia Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: MAS Beat KOR To Clinch First Win In Rajgir
  4. Japan 1-2 China Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Lihang Strikes Twice As CHN Beat JPN
  5. CHN 2-1 JPN, Women's ACT 2024: China Seal Third Straight Win As Japan Suffer First Defeat In Bihar

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BJP Is Back At The Slogan Wars With 'Batenge Toh Katenge'
  2. GRAP Stage III Imposed In Delhi As Pollution Chokes The Capital
  3. Children Of War, Delhi's Toxic Air And Other Stories | November 14 News Wrap
  4. Day In Pics: November 14, 2024
  5. Is Avoiding Male Tailors, Trainers The Answer To Women's Safety?
Entertainment News
  1. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  2. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  3. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  4. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  5. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
US News
  1. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  2. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  3. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  4. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  5. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
World News
  1. Children Of War, Delhi's Toxic Air And Other Stories | November 14 News Wrap
  2. Secularism In Bangladesh Constitution Under Question Again
  3. Iran To Open Hijab Rehabilitation Clinic To 'Treat' Women Defying Dress Code | War Against Women
  4. Russia Defence Official Visits China As Two Nations Work To Establish Closer Ties
  5. Philippines Braces For Another Typhoon; 5th Major Storm To Hit In 3 Weeks
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya