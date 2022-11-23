Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Government’s Efforts To Attract Investment Should Convert Into Speedy Progress For UP: Mayawati

Addressing a curtain-raiser in Delhi ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 on Tuesday, Adityanath said his government plans to organise roadshows in 18 countries and seven major cities of India to invite investors to the summit.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Nov 2022 1:56 pm

A day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced plans to invite investment in Uttar Pradesh, BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday said such efforts should not just be limited to acquiring land or serving electoral interests but also convert into speedy progress for the state.

Addressing a curtain-raiser in Delhi ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 on Tuesday, Adityanath said his government plans to organise roadshows in 18 countries and seven major cities of India to invite investors to the summit.

He said the state has set a target of attracting an investment of Rs 10 lakh crore through the event, which will be held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12 next year.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Mayawati said, "Continuous efforts of the government for domestic and foreign capital investment in UP are necessary, but they should not be limited only to the acquisition of agricultural land and serving political and electoral interests. People should also see speedy progress under the double-engine government in a backward state of very poor like UP."

She also recalled how the BSP government had provided employment and free 'pucca' houses to the poor.

But the same kind of progress was not seen under the erstwhile Samajwadi Party government or the BJP government, she said.

Whatever work was done by the BSP government for the overall progress and development of Uttar Pradesh and for the safety and self-respect of the state's people was done on its own, Mayawati said.

"Ganga Expressway and Jewar airport would also have been built along with the Yamuna Expressway had the Congress-led government at the Centre cooperated a little," she said.

Related stories

Concern Of BJP, RSS Towards Pasmanda Muslims Is ‘New Deceit’: Mayawati

Mayawati Accuses BJP, RSS Of Deceiving Pasmanda Muslims

What New Excuse Will SP Give For Its Defeat In Gola Gokarnnath Bypoll: Mayawati

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) BSP Chief Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh Government Politics Mayawati Lucknow Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13

‘Mukhbir’ On Zee5 Review: Zain Khan Durrani’s Spy Thriller On Indo-Pak 1965 War Is Gripping Till The Very End

‘Mukhbir’ On Zee5 Review: Zain Khan Durrani’s Spy Thriller On Indo-Pak 1965 War Is Gripping Till The Very End