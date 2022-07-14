Government Claims Horticulture Output Can Witness A Rise Of 2% In 2021-22

India's horticulture production is estimated to rise 2.1 percent to 341.63 million tonnes in 2021-22 mainly on higher output of fruits, vegetables, and honey, according to government data. Horticulture production stood at 334.60 million tonnes in 2020-21.

The agriculture ministry on Thursday released its second advance estimates (2021-22) for the area and production of horticultural crops. "Total horticulture production in 2021-22 is estimated to be 341.63 million tonnes, an increase of about 7.03 million tonnes (an increase of 2.1 percent) over 2020-21," the ministry said in a statement.

In the first estimates, the production was pegged at 333.25 million tonnes. The area under horticulture crops has increased marginally to 27.74 million hectares from 27.48 million hectares. "Increase in production of fruits, vegetables, and honey while a decrease in the production of spices, flowers, aromatics, and medicinal plants and plantation crops over the previous year, is envisaged," the statement said.

As per the data, fruit production is estimated to rise to 107.10 million tonnes from 102.48 million tonnes in 2020-21. The production of vegetables is estimated to increase to 204.61 million tonnes compared to 200.45 million tonnes in 2020-21.

Among vegetables, onion production is estimated to rise to 31.70 million tonnes from 26.64 million tonnes in 2020-21. However, potato production is expected to decline to 53.58 million tonnes from 56.17 million tonnes in 2020-21. Tomato output is projected to fall to 20.34 million tonnes as compared to 21.18 million tonnes in 2020-21.