Sunday, Jun 26, 2022
National

Goods Vehicle Falls Into Stream In Karnataka Killing 7 Labourers, Grievously Injuring 3 Others

The vehicle fell into the stream after the  driver lost control over it. While seven people died on the spot, three others sustained grievous injuries, police said. A police team rushed to the spot upon getting the information and pulled out the victims from beneath the vehicle with the help of local residents.

Updated: 26 Jun 2022 11:15 am

Seven labourers were killed on the spot and three others critically injured after a goods vehicle they were travelling in fell into a stream early Sunday morning in a village here, police said. According to police, these labourers hailing from Akkatangiyara Hala village in Gokak taluk were going to Belagavi when the vehicle fell into the ‘Ballari Nala' at Kanabaragi village in Belagavi.

The labourers were construction workers who were going to Belagavi. The vehicle fell into the stream after the  driver lost control over it. While seven people died on the spot, three others sustained grievous injuries, police said. A police team rushed to the spot upon getting the information and pulled out the victims from beneath the vehicle with the help of local residents. The injured were rushed to a hospital where their condition is said to be critical.

Belagavi Police Commissioner M B Boralingaiah reached the spot to oversee rescue operations and also console the bereaved family members. 


(With PTI Inputs) 

