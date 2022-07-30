Saturday, Jul 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Godhra Riots: Gujarat Court Likely To Pass Order On Bail Pleas Of Teesta Setalvad, Sreekumar Today

In its affidavit, the SIT has alleged that Teesta Setalvad, Sreekumar and former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt were part of a larger conspiracy carried out at the behest of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel to destabilise the then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Narendra Modi.

Social activist Teesta Setalvad
Social activist Teesta Setalvad PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jul 2022 10:08 am

A sessions court in Ahmedabad is likely to pass its order on Saturday on the bail applications of activist Teesta Setalvad and former DGP R B Sreekumar, arrested for allegedly fabricating documents to frame innocent people in 2002 riots cases.

Additional principal judge D D Thakkar is likely to pronounce the order on the bail pleas.

The court had on Friday deferred the order till Saturday, which it did for the third time this week.

The two accused have denied the charges. The government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has been formed to probe the case.

What is the controversy all about?

Related stories

India Lashes Out At US Panel For Religious Freedom After It Tweets On Teesta Setalvad's Arrest

Apart from Setalvad and Sreekumar, former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt is also an accused in the case and has been arrested. 

The trio has been arrested by the crime branch, which had filed a First Information Report (FIR) against them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 194 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction for capital offence).

In its affidavit, the SIT has alleged that they were part of a larger conspiracy carried out at the behest of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel to destabilise the then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Narendra Modi.

It has alleged that Setalvad was paid Rs 30 lakh at Patel's behest soon after the Godhra train burning incident of 2002. Sreekumar was a "disgruntled government officer" who "abused the process for damning the elected representatives, bureaucracy and police administration of the whole state of Gujarat for ulterior purposes", the SIT claimed.

The FIR against Setalvad, Sreekumar and Bhatt was registered after the Supreme Court last month dismissed the plea filed by Zakia Jafri, widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was killed during the 2002 Gujarat riots. Her plea had alleged a "larger conspiracy" behind the post-Godhra riots.

On February 8, 2012, the SIT filed a closure report giving a clean chit to Prime Minister Modi and 63 others, including senior government officials, saying there was "no prosecutable evidence" against them.

The top court on June 24 this year upheld the SIT's clean chit to Modi and 63 others. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Gujarat Teesta Setalvad Sreekumar Gujarat Court Bail Plea Godhra Riot BJP Government
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Keeping Mumbai Mills Alive: Why The Art of Resistance Must Master Time

Keeping Mumbai Mills Alive: Why The Art of Resistance Must Master Time

School Jobs Scam : ED Raids Another Flat Of Arrested Minister’s Associate

School Jobs Scam : ED Raids Another Flat Of Arrested Minister’s Associate