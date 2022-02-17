Goa: UP Man Held For Morphing Woman's Photograph, Circulating It On Social Media

A man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested by the Goa police on Thursday for allegedly morphing a picture of a local woman and circulating it on social media, an official said.



Based on a complaint, a team from the Cyber Crime police station arrested Ballu Yadav, a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, the official said.



The accused, who is a resident of Mangor Hill area of Vasco, had allegedly used a local woman's face and morphed it on a nude photograph and circulated the doctored image on social media, he said. Yadav has been arrested under relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology (IT) Act, the official added.

With PTI inputs.