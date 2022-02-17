Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Goa: UP Man Held For Morphing Woman's Photograph, Circulating It On Social Media

Based on a complaint, a team from the Cyber Crime police station arrested Ballu Yadav, a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, the official said.

Goa: UP Man Held For Morphing Woman's Photograph, Circulating It On Social Media
Goa: UP Man Held For Morphing Woman's Photograph, Circulating It On Social Media

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 9:38 pm

A man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested by the Goa police on Thursday for allegedly morphing a picture of a local woman and circulating it on social media, an official said.
       

Based on a complaint, a team from the Cyber Crime police station arrested Ballu Yadav, a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, the official said. 
       

The accused, who is a resident of Mangor Hill area of Vasco, had allegedly used a local woman's face and morphed it on a nude photograph and circulated the doctored image on social media, he said. Yadav has been arrested under relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology (IT) Act, the official added.

Related stories

COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh Reports 3 More Deaths, 260 New Cases

Sebi Imposes Rs 45 Lakh Fine On 9 Entities In Illiquid Stock Options Case 

As Students Return To DU, Local Eateries, Food Stalls Buzz With Activity

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Morphing Social Media UP Man Held Goa Panaji Goa
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Kerala Registers 8,655 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 319 Deaths

Kerala Registers 8,655 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 319 Deaths

347 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 5 More Deaths In Punjab

Delhi Govt Allows Women Candidates To Submit Applications For E-Auto Permits Till Feb 23

In Conversation with Yamini Ayiar, over the State Federalism in India

From Patchy Network To Lack Of Space, DU Students Recount Trouble Of Online Learning

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases

Ukraine's Unity Day Ukrainian national flag waves over the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at the border of Ukraine, feels particularly perilous.

People In Ukraine Celebrate 'Day Of Unity'

Rescue workers and residents search for victims in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil.

Deadly Brazil Rains Set Off Mudslides, Several Dead

India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greet each other after India won the first T20 cricket match against West Indies, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IND v WI, 1st T20: Dream Debut For Ravi Bishnoi, India Keep West Indies Winless

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival