Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Goa Polls: TMC-MGP Alliance Promises Resumption Of Mining, Reservation For Women In Jobs & Local Bodies

The manifesto also promised 33 per cent reservation for Goan women in all jobs, including the private sector, and 50 per cent reservation for women in all the local bodies.

Goa Polls: TMC-MGP Alliance Promises Resumption Of Mining, Reservation For Women In Jobs & Local Bodies
Trinamool Congress (Representational Image) -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 11:58 am

The Trinamool Congress and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party have released their common manifesto for the upcoming Goa Assembly polls, promising resumption of mining operations and reservation for women in jobs and local bodies in the coastal state if they come to power. The mining operations, which used to be one of the main sources of revenue for Goa, came to a grinding halt in the state in March 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases.

The poll manifesto, released by alliance partners TMC and MGP on Saturday ahead of the state polls on February 14, mentioned that “instituting environmentally sustainable mining practices with 80 per cent reservation for Goans in extraction contracts and mining jobs would be the priority" of their government. All income generated through the Goa Mineral Corporation would be utilised to fund welfare schemes in the state, it said.

The manifesto also promised 33 per cent reservation for Goan women in all jobs, including the private sector, and 50 per cent reservation for women in all the local bodies. The TMC-MGP alliance has also assured two fast track courts to address crimes against women and children, and a mobile app for women's safety.

Related stories

Amit Shah To Address Three Indoor Public Meetings In Poll-Bound Goa On Sunday

Goa Election 2022: How Green Was My Valley

In Goa, Confused Voters May Give Elections A Miss

According to the manifesto, the TMC-MGP government would boost Goa's gross domestic product to Rs 1.8 lakh crore from the existing Rs 0.71 lakh crore by creating  2,00,000 new jobs with 80 per cent reservation for Goans and 10,000 vacancies in the government sector to be filled in three years. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, which is contesting the Goa poll for the first time, forged an alliance with the state's oldest regional party MGP last month. In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, the MGP won three seats in the 40-member Assembly.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Goa Assembly Elections Trinamool Congress (TMC) Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party Manifesto Goa
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Pegasus Row: Fresh Plea Filed In SC Seeking Probe Into 2017 India-Israel Defence Deal

Pegasus Row: Fresh Plea Filed In SC Seeking Probe Into 2017 India-Israel Defence Deal

'First Time In Kashmir': Reconquering Lal Chowk And Identity Politics Around It

Mann Ki Baat | Corruption Is Like Termite, Should Work Together To Eliminate It: PM Modi

CBI Changes Team Probing Death Of Dhanbad Judge

Who Picked Gandhi's Pocket At Golden Temple, Asks Harsimrat; Cong Says Do Not Spread False News

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Tri-services bands perform during the Beating Retreat ceremony, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Beating Retreat Ceremony In Delhi Leaves Viewers Mesmerised

Ash Barty of Australia holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia

Australian Open 2022, Day 13: Aussie Joy As Ash Barty, Thanasi Kokkinakis-Nick Kyrgios Pair Win Titles

Phil Collins was seen in the 1991 film 'Hook', the classic Peter Pan action adventure where he played the role of Inspector Good.

Happy Birthday Phil Collins: Acting Appearances Of The Musician

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi