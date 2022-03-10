Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National
Poll

Goa Polls: BJP All Set To Score Hattrick With MGP Support

According to the latest trends for all the 40 Assembly seats in Goa, BJP was leading in 19 seats, while Congress was ahead in 10 seats. MGP was ahead in 4 seats, AAP in two and Goa Forward Party and Revolutionary Goans Party ahead in one seat each. Independents were ahead in three seats.

Goa Polls: BJP All Set To Score Hattrick With MGP Support
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 11:59 am

The ruling BJP in Goa looks all set to score a hattrick in the coastal state with the support of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), political observers said, as vote counting trends of the February 14 elections indicated a hung House.

As per the latest trends for all the 40 Assembly seats in Goa, BJP was leading in 19 seats, while Congress was ahead in 10 seats. MGP was ahead in 4 seats, AAP in two and Goa Forward Party and Revolutionary Goans Party ahead in one seat each. Independents were ahead in three seats.

As no party will reach the 21-seat mark on its own, MGP will decide who will form the next government in Goa, a senior political analyst said. Indications are that it will side with BJP in return for Deputy CM’s post and key portfolios, he added.

Related stories

Goa Polls: ‘I Now Feel Why My Father Late Manohar Parrikar Felt Proud About Panaji’, Says Utpal

Goa Polls: Priyanka Assures Rs 500 Cr For Employment Generation, 30 Pc Reservation For Women In Govt Jobs

CM Pramod Sawant was leading in Sanquelim constituency, while health minister Vishwajit Rane, a prominent contender for the CM’s post, was leading in Valpoi constituency.

After the 2017 elections, Congress failed to form government despite emerging as the single largest party.

The BJP won 13 seats in 2017 elections. Its strength went up to 27 after Congress MLAs quit and joined it. Nine BJP MLAs left ahead of last month’s Assembly election, leaving BJP’s strength in the outgoing Assembly at 18.

The Congress won 17 seats in 2017 elections. The party’s tally went down to five after its MLAs quit and joined BJP. Three Congress MLAs left the party ahead of last month’s elections, further depleting the party strength in the outgoing Assembly to two.

Tags

National Goa Polls Goa Assembly Polls 2022 Goa Poll Result BJP MGP Hattrick Assembly Polls BJP Government
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

7 Of The Best Add-on Car Insurance Covers

7 Of The Best Add-on Car Insurance Covers

What A Young Boy From Udupi Had To Do With 'Sooryavanshi'

What A Young Boy From Udupi Had To Do With 'Sooryavanshi'