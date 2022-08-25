Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Goa Police Charges Haryana BJP Leader Sonali Phogat’s Associates In Her Murder Case

Sonali Phogat Murder Case: Both Sagwan and Wasi had accompanied Haryana BJP leader Phogat to Goa when she arrived in the coastal state on August 22.

Sonali Phogat
Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat.(File photo)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 5:14 pm

Goa Police on Thursday pressed a charge of murder against two associates of BJP leader Sonali Phogat soon after autopsy was conducted on her body. 
 
Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been added to the  case related to the death of the 42-year-old leader, a senior police official said.

Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi were named as accused in the case, he added.

Sagwan and Wasi had accompanied Phogat to Goa when she arrived in the coastal state on August 22. 

Her brother Rinku Dhaka had filed a complaint against the two men at Anjuna Police Station on Wednesday.

Related stories

Ex-'Bigg Boss' Contestant Sonali Phogat's Brother Claims She Was Murdered In Goa

Goa Police Conducting Detailed Probe Into Sonali Phogat's Death: CM Promod Sawant

Goa Police Conducting Detailed Probe Into Sonali Phogat's Death: CM Sawant

Autopsy was conducted on Phogat's body at the Goa Medical College and Hospital earlier in the day. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Goa Haryana BJP Leader Sonali Phogat Murder Case Goa Police Charges
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here