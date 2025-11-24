Goa Church Slams 'Kamasutra and Christmas' Event Ad As 'Deeply Hurtful'

Archbishop Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao, President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI), expressed "deep anguish and profound hurt" in a statement, urging authorities to investigate the matter. "To distort this sacred occasion by linking it to themes that are entirely unrelated and contrary to its spiritual essence is deeply offensive to the faith and sentiments of millions," he said. The event, promoted by the Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh Foundation at a cost of ₹24,995 per participant, was accused of promoting Goa as a "sex tourism destination" and outraging religious sentiments.