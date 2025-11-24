Goa Church Slams 'Kamasutra and Christmas' Event Ad As 'Deeply Hurtful'

The event, promoted by the Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh Foundation at a cost of ₹24,995 per participant, was accused of promoting Goa as a "sex tourism destination" and outraging religious sentiments.

Updated on:
Tales of Kamasutra and Christian Celebration
Tales of Kamasutra and Christian Celebration
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Goa Church condemns 'Tales of Kamasutra and Christmas' event ad as "deeply hurtful" for linking sacred festival with explicit themes; calls for investigation

  • Police cancel four-day programme after NGO complaints; organisers remove ads, apologise for "wrong message" portraying Goa as sex tourism spot

  • Backlash from Catholic groups and women's forums highlights outrage over religious sentiments; police direct vigilance on future events

The Catholic Church in Goa on Monday condemned a controversial advertisement for the "Tales of Kamasutra and Christmas Celebrations" event, describing it as "deeply hurtful" and an irresponsible linkage of the sacred Christmas festival with explicit themes. In response to widespread backlash from the Church, NGOs, and civil society, Goa Police swiftly ordered the cancellation of the four-day programme scheduled for next month, directing organisers to remove all promotional materials.

Archbishop Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao, President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI), expressed "deep anguish and profound hurt" in a statement, urging authorities to investigate the matter. "To distort this sacred occasion by linking it to themes that are entirely unrelated and contrary to its spiritual essence is deeply offensive to the faith and sentiments of millions," he said. The event, promoted by the Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh Foundation at a cost of ₹24,995 per participant, was accused of promoting Goa as a "sex tourism destination" and outraging religious sentiments.

The cancellation followed formal complaints from NGOs like Anyay Rahit Zindagi (ARZ) and Bailancho Saad, as well as the Catholic Association of Goa, which filed a police complaint highlighting the ad's potential to incite sexual offences. Organisers, contacted by police, agreed to withdraw posters and halt the event, apologising for the "wrong message" caused by combining Kamasutra (a book on Tantra meditations) with Christmas celebrations.

Goa Police instructed all stations to monitor upcoming events vigilantly, emphasising respect for religious sentiments and family-friendly tourism. The row underscores sensitivities around cultural and religious portrayals in the coastal state, home to a significant Christian population.

