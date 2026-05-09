Giridih Accident: One More Dies, Toll Climbs To Five

The death toll in the accident in Jharkhand's Giridih, wherein a truck rammed into parked vehicles a day ago, rose to five with another person succumbing to injuries during treatment at a hospital in Dhanbad.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Kumari Anusha
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Giridih Accident
Giridih accident claimed 5 lives Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The death toll in the accident in Jharkhand's Giridih, rose to five with another person succumbing to injuries during treatment at a hospital in Dhanbad

  • The incident occurred on Friday evening at the main market within the Nimiyaghat police station limits, killing four people on the spot

  • Officials claimed the truck was being driven at a high speed, and the person at the wheel was in an inebriated state

The death toll in the Giridih accident rose to five when another injured passed away during treatment at a hospital in Dhanbad Jharkhand, police informed on Saturday.

The accident took place on Friday evening in the main market area under the Nimiyaghat police station limits. Four people died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital in Dhanbad late Friday night.

Police identified the deceased as Md Irshad (45), Sujeet Kumar (37), Ranjeet Kumar (33) and Santosh Kumar Mahto (27), all residents of Giridih. The identity of the fifth victim is yet to be established, all were natives of Giridih. Seven people sustained injuries.

According to officials, the truck was being driven at high speed and the driver was allegedly in an inebriated state at the time of the accident. The truck has been seized and the driver taken into custody, police said.

5 Killed as Truck Mows Down Two-Wheelers on NH-16 in Odisha - File Photo
5 Killed as Truck Mows Down Two-Wheelers on NH-16 in Odisha

BY PTI

“One more person died during treatment at a hospital in Dhanbad late on Friday night. The deceased is yet to be identified,” said Suman Kumar, officer in charge of the Naimyaghat police station.

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Following the accident, angry locals blocked the Dumri-GT Road for nearly two hours, demanding compensation for the families of the victims. Protesters also sought restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles through the market area during night hours.

Giridih Deputy Commissioner Ramniwas Yadav visited the accident site and met the injured persons undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

“The injured are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. I have directed the department concerned to prepare a detailed report on what led to the accident,” Yadav said.

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