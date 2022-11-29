Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Gangster-Terror Nexus: NIA Leads Mega Crackdown On 20 Spots Across Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Haryana And Punjab

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 8:57 am

As part of its probe in to the gangster-terror nexus case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday has started conducting raids on 20 spots across Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab.

The massive crackdown conducted by the counter-terrorism agency comes after the interrogation of six gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Neeraj Bawana and Tillu Tajpuria.

As per media reports, the NIA is conducting raids at the houses of the questioned gangsters and other spots linked to them and their close associates.

Media reports also suggest that the gangsters had established reliable contacts in other countries and it had also been confirmed that Lawrence Bishnoi and the Bawana gang.were very closely associated with terror funding in India.

NIA has alraedy gathered information on the Pakistan-ISI and the gangster nexus on the basis of interrogation of all gangsters arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) so far.

The central probe agency is figuring out how gangsters are being used to carry out anti-national activities.

According to the NIA sources, the agency has conducted two rounds of raids so far in the gangster-terror funding case. Earlier, the NIA had raided 102 places in this case in the two rounds of raids.

Tags

National National Investigation Agency (NIA) Gangster-Terror Nexus Case Delhi-NCR Rajasthan Haryana Punjab Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
