Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
G-20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi Meets US President Joe Biden, Discusses Strategic Ties, Emerging Tech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, and several world leaders are attending G-20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.

PM Narendra Modi meeting US President Joe Biden on G-20 Summit sidelines
PM Narendra Modi meeting US President Joe Biden on G-20 Summit sidelines Twitter/MEA India

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 5:02 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia. 

Modi and Biden discussed a range of issues, including the broader bilateral relationship, India-US strategic relationship, and areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. 

It is understood that Modi and Biden also touched upon the Ukraine War and its implications in their meeting, but it was not mentioned in the statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). 

The PMO said, "They reviewed the continuing deepening of the India-US strategic partnership including cooperation in future oriented sectors like critical and emerging technologies, advanced computing, artificial intelligence, etc."

Modi and Biden also expressed satisfaction about the close cooperation between India and the United States in new groupings such as the Quad, I2U2, etc, according to the statement.

Modi and Biden held the conversation days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Summit in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh last week. 

Jaishankar and Blinken discussed a range of issues including bilateral ties, the Ukraine conflict, and the situation in the Indo-Pacific among others. Since the Ukraine conflict began in February, Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a number of times.

In a phone conversation with Zelenskyy on October 4, Modi said that there can be "no military solution" and that India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts. In his meeting with Putin in the Uzbek city of Samarkand in September, Modi conveyed to him that "today's era is not of war".

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue. This stance of India, along with the Indian purchase of Russian oil, has generated criticism and concern in the West. 

(With PTI inputs)

