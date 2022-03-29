Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
Fuel Price: Petrol Surpasses Rs 100 In Delhi After 80 Paise Hike, Diesel Up 70 Paise

This the seventh increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 29 Mar 2022 8:45 am

Petrol price on Tuesday crossed Rs 100 a litre mark after rates were hiked by 80 paise a litre and 70 paise in case of diesel, taking the total increase in rates in one week to Rs 4.80 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 100.21 per litre as against Rs 99.41 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 90.77 per litre to Rs 91.47, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

This is the seventh increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. On the first four occasions, prices were increased by 80 paise a litre - the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017. On the following days, petrol price went up by 50 paise and 30 paise a litre while diesel rose by 55 paise and 35 paise a litre.

In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 4.80 per litre. 

