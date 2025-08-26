From Chennai To Patna: INDIA Bloc Finds New Fire In ‘Vote Chori’ Campaign

This may appear to be a moment of rare solidarity among opposition parties, who often find themselves at loggerheads over local competitions. And the question will remain: will it last? But it's not for the first time that the opposition has seemed to quarrel, grow distant, then mend fences. Recall Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's phone call in 2021 to Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo, striving to mend fences after he questioned the national party's contribution to their alliance in the state. In fact, the very first call to unite national leaders in the last eleven years came in 2016, again after then Congress president Sonia Gandhi had called Lalu. In 2021, Sonia Gandhi had playfully reprimanded Lalu, reminding him that having seven daughters should encourage him to back the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha. There was also a time when Lalu took on the protective patriarch's approach towards Gandhi, promising never to 'abandon' her as her bid for presidentship of the Congress party was underway.