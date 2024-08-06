Four Vintage Cars Gutted In Fire At Tent Godowns In South Delhi

Four vintage cars and decorations worth crores of rupees in a massive fire that broke out at four tent godowns in south Delhi's Jaunapur area on Tuesday.
There were no casualties in the incident, they said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
The vintage cars were parked adjacent to the godowns where the fire broke out, police said, adding that they were used in weddings and other functions.
"A call regarding the fire in four tent godowns was received at 1.56 am on Tuesday and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot," news agency PTI quoted a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official as saying.
Amrit Pal Singh, the owner of two of the godowns, said, "I received information about the fire around 2 am. I immediately rushed to the spot. I have two godowns here that were packed with decoration items used for wedding functions."
He said his staff had switched off all electric equipment before leaving the godown. He said the items damaged are likely worth around Rs 2.5 crore.
"According to my calculation so far, items worth Rs 2.5 crore were destroyed in the fire. I will check our records for the exact amount," he said.
A godown worker, Ram Tirath, said as soon as he came to know about the fire, he rushed to the site and informed the fire department and police.