Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Former Rajya Sabha Member M A Khan Submits Resignation To Sonia Gandhi, Cites Failure To Revive The Party As Reason

Former Rajya Sabha Member from Telangana M A Khan has resigned from the Congress party.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi
Congress President Sonia Gandhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 12:32 pm

 Two-time Rajya Sabha member from Telangana M A Khan has resigned from the Congress citing various reasons, including the absence of any efforts to revive the party from the grassroots level.

In a letter addressed to AICC president Sonia Gandhi, Khan alleged that the party lost its grassroots connections with the cadre and totally failed to convince the public that it can regain its past glory and lead the nation further. He also said the voice raised by the senior leadership of Congress for the welfare and well-being of the party was seen as dissident activity by the top leaders.

 If those leaders were taken into confidence by understanding their pain for the revival of the party, things would have been different, Khan pointed out. Khan served as a Rajya Sabha member from 2008 to 2020.

 "The advices of senior leaders were neglected and they were insulated, once you started to delegate the party responsibilities to your kith and kin. A coterie was encouraged at AICC and 10, Janpath level. As a result, the party lost its connection with the real Congress party cadres and leaders," he alleged in the letter.

Related stories

Azad’s Resignation Shows 'Lack Of Internal Democracy' In Congress: BJP's Jitendra Singh

Self-Obsessed Government Hell-Bent On Trivialising Freedom Fighters' Sacrifices: Sonia Gandhi

He further said the senior leaders are compelled to leave the party as there are no efforts being made by the top leadership to revive the party cadre from the grassroots level and serve the nation with the commitment and dedication that it had shown from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi.

Reacting to his resignation, AICC in-charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore in a tweet wondered how Khan can resign without even having membership in the party.

 "Without membership... How you can resign? This Rajya Sabha gang which never worked on the ground now making wrong statements. Another NPA goes... Let us build a congress under Rahul Gandhiji which is with the people and for the people and by the people," Tagore said in his tweet on Khan's resignation. 

Tags

National M A Khan AICC Sonia Gandhi Rajya Sabha
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nick Cannon Reveals Brittany Bell Is Pregnant With Their 3rd Baby, His 10th

Nick Cannon Reveals Brittany Bell Is Pregnant With Their 3rd Baby, His 10th

Bilkis Bano Case: They Are Brahmins With Good Sanskaar, Says BJP MLA On Released Convicts

Bilkis Bano Case: They Are Brahmins With Good Sanskaar, Says BJP MLA On Released Convicts