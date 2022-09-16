Friday, Sep 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh To Join BJP Next Week

Amarinder Singh, who recently returned from London following spinal surgery, has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the past fortnight.  

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh hits out at Congress. (File photo)
Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh hits out at Congress. (File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Sep 2022 2:52 pm

Former chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh will join the BJP next week, a party spokesperson said on Friday.

Singh will also merge his newly formed party with the BJP.  

He had floated the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) last year after quitting the Congress following his unceremonious exit as chief minister. Singh (80) will join the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda and other leaders in Delhi.

Seven former MLAs and one former MP, who joined the PLC, will be among those to follow Singh on Monday, PLC spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal told PTI over phone.  

Other office bearers and district presidents of the PLC will join the BJP in a separate event in Chandigarh next week, Baliawal added. 

Singh, who recently returned from London following a spinal surgery, has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the past fortnight.  

After his meeting with Shah on September 12, Singh said he held a very productive discussion on various issues related to national security, rising cases of narco-terrorism in Punjab and the future roadmap for the state's overall holistic development.  

Singh had conveyed his intention to merge his party with the BJP before departing for London, senior Punjab BJP leader Harjit Singh Grewal had said in July. The former chief minister would announce the merger upon his return, Grewal had said at the time.  

Related stories

Congress Doomed Beyond Redemption: Amarinder Singh

Capt Amarinder Singh To Merge Party With BJP, Claims Saffron Party Leader

Prime Minister Speaks To Amarinder Singh To Enquire About His Health

The two-time former chief minister is the scion of the erstwhile Patiala royal family. He quit the Congress after being replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi last year. 

However, the Congress was routed in the Assembly polls in February with Channi losing both the seats he contested.  

The PLC contested the elections in alliance with the BJP and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyuk). However, none of its candidates could register a win, with Singh himself losing from his home turf of Patiala Urban. 

Tags

National Capt Amarinder Singh Amarinder Singh Punjab Chief Minister Congress BJP BJP. Congress Narendra Modi Amit Shah
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live