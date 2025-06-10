Former Delhi CM Atishi Arrested During Anti-Demolition Protest In Kalkaji

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was arrested on Monday during a protest against a planned demolition drive at Bhoomiheen Camp in South Delhi's Kalkaji Extension. The protest erupted following a notice issued by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), instructing residents to vacate allegedly illegal dwellings.
Atishi, a senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, joined local residents to oppose the demolition and was seen being escorted by police amid tense scenes at the protest site. Videos from the location showed a heavy police presence controlling the crowd as Atishi was taken into custody.
"BJP is going to demolish these jhuggis tomorrow, and I am being jailed today because I am raising my voice for these slum dwellers," she said during the protest. She also launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Delhi’s current Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, declaring that the BJP "will never come back again."
The DDA had earlier served eviction notices to residents of Bhoomiheen Camp, directing them to vacate their homes between June 8 and June 10, in compliance with a Delhi High Court directive. The notice warned that any belongings left in the huts during the demolition would be removed and the agency would not be liable for damage or loss. It further appealed for residents’ cooperation to ensure a peaceful and orderly process.
Reacting to the development, AAP MP Sanjay Singh strongly criticized the BJP-led government, accusing it of "running bulldozers" over people’s homes and shops without adequate rehabilitation.
The situation remains tense as activists and opposition leaders continue to protest what they describe as a disregard for the rights of the urban poor.