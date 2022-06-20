Monday, Jun 20, 2022
For A Developed India, We Need A Healthy India: Union Health Minister

Noting the importance of health and development, Union Home Minister Mankush Mandaviya has said the Centre is working towards ensuring affordable and quality healthcare for the citizens.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya PTI

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 9:26 pm

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday that the Narendra Modi government's goal is to work holistically in the health sector with synergy between preventive healthcare and modern medical facilities. He also stressed the fact that health and development are intertwined. The minister said the focus must be on enhancing access to affordable and quality healthcare for the citizens from the remotest corner of the country by strengthening primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare systems. 


Presiding over the 21st convocation of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre here virtually, he said, "For a Samruddh Bharat, we need a Swasthya Bharat and for a Swasthya Bharat, we need Swasthya Nagrik... Today, under the leadership of our prime minister, the goal of the central government is to work holistically in the health sector with synergy between preventive healthcare and modern medical facilities. Our government is making relentless efforts to achieve its motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' which envisages the welfare of 'antyodaya'," he said.


 Health and development are intertwined and the government realizes the value of healthy citizens and has launched various initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA), PM-Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), 'LaQshya' program and PM Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ADHM), he said.

"All these have proven to be milestones in fulfilling the vision of an accessible, affordable, and patient-friendly healthcare system. Working towards the same vision, we have also increased the number of AIIMS and are planning to build a medical college in each district... We at our end are infused with renewed and enthusiastic vigor towards addressing inequities, through a special focus on inaccessible and difficult areas and poor-performing districts. We are trying to serve everyone to achieve our goal of a healthier, more prosperous India," he added.


Highlighting the emergence of disruptive technologies in the healthcare sector, the minister said that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the need for improving and adapting the best technology in the health sector to face the stiff challenges faced due to the rise in such global pandemics. "Without clinical research, we would not be able to decide if new treatments are better than our current treatments. Hence, a revamped focus on clinical research is necessary," said the Health Minister.

Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar was the guest of honor at the event which was attended by several eminent dignitaries. As many as 17,467 specialists and super-specialist doctors were conferred degrees, namely Diplomate of National Board, Doctorate of National Board, and Fellow of National Board. The statement also added that. 210 doctors who have excelled in their performance were honored with meritorious awards at the convocation ceremony,

