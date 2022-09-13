Focus On Cancer Prevention, Curative Measures, AP CM Jagan Tells Officials

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said that focus should be put on prevention and curative measures of cancer and LINAC machines (linear accelerators) should be available in four teaching hospitals.

During a review meeting on the Medical and Health Department at Camp Office here, the Chief Minister said focus should be laid on cancer prevention and curative systems and every medical college should have a separate department for cancer, according to an official release.

In the four teaching hospitals of Vijayawada, Anantapur, Kakinada and Guntur, LINAC machines should be set up and followed up in places like Srikakulam, Nellore, Ongole in a phased manner.

The cancer wing in seven medical colleges should be modernised and strengthened and in the new medical colleges that are coming up, modernised cancer wings should be set up, he said.

A Special Officer should be appointed to monitor the Family Doctor programme in districts and the problem of anaemia should be solved within one year, he further said.

Village clinics should have 12 types of rapid diagnostic kits with 67 types of medicine, the Chief Minister said, adding that child health should be taken up on a priority basis.

The condition of patients who are discharged should be followed up and data should be available in village clinics and village secretariats, the Chief Minister said. On receiving a call on 104, the patient must be told about the nearest empanelled hospital, he added.

The officials said that the virtual accounts have been created for beneficiaries of Aarogyasri and money has been directly credited into accounts which will directly go into the hospital accounts.

Consent letters are also being taken from the patients while being discharged. To report irregularities of any sort ACB number 14400 is printed on the consent letter.

ANMs will take feedback from the patients after their discharge about the health condition, the officials said, adding that the performance of Arogymitras is also being monitored.

Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajani and Medical and Health Department Chief Secretary MR Krishna Babu and other senior officials participated in the review meeting.

