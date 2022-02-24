Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Flight Operations Resume In Kashmir As Visibility Improves

They said the visibility at the airport improved from about 800 metres in the morning to about 1,500 metres in the afternoon, leading to the commencement of the operations.

Flight resume in Kashmir.(photo for representational purposes only) PTI photos.

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 4:06 pm

Air traffic to and from Kashmir resumed on Thursday following improvement in visibility, officials said. The flight operations at the Srinagar airport were suspended on Wednesday due to bad weather after heavy snowfall in the Valley. The officials said the operations resumed on Thursday afternoon.


They said the visibility at the airport improved from about 800 metres in the morning to about 1,500 metres in the afternoon, leading to the commencement of the operations. Earlier in the morning, all flights were delayed while at least two flights were cancelled.


The Kashmir valley received heavy snowfall on Wednesday. It was this season’s heavy snowfall in the plains that threw life out of gear and led to the disruption of flight operations. All the flights at the Srinagar airport were cancelled on Wednesday due to the “very poor” visibility.

With PTI inputs.

