Five Killed In Separate Road Incidents In J-K

Two sadhus, Baba Bhim Giri, 55, and Suresh Kumar, 52, both residents of Narwal bypass, were killed when their two-wheeler was hit by a truck coming from the wrong side on a bridge in Samba along the Jammu-Pathankot highway, they said.

Five people, including a minor girl, were killed in four separate road incidents in Samba, Poonch, and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir | File Photo
Five people, including a minor girl, were killed in four separate road incidents in Samba, Poonch, and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place around 10 am when the two were headed towards Pathankot.

The driver of the truck, which way on its way to Jammu, fled the scene and efforts are on to arrest him, police said.

In Surankote area of Poonch, a passenger vehicle driven by 26-year-old Mohd Naseer Khan skidded off the road and fell into an over-100 metre gorge near his house in Bufliaz around 11.30 am. He died on the spot.

A 17-year-old girl, identified as Saboora Rafiq, was killed when she was hit by a speeding truck near the Banihal court complex along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, police said, adding, they have arrested the driver.

In another incident in Ramban along the same highway, a driver was killed and two passengers injured, when a rashly driven truck hit a parked dumper near Dalwas.

They said the injured were rushed to hospital, while efforts are on to identify the deceased truck driver.

