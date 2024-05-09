Fire Erupts Inside Ayodhya’s Ram Sevak Puram, Over 6 Cottages Damaged

A fire erupted reportedly in Ram Sevak Puram in Ayodhya on Thursday causing extensive damage to property. Reports said goods worth lakhs were reduced to ashes as flames engulfed more than six cottages in the area.
The incident sparked panic among locals, who immediately sprang into action to extinguish the fire. The fire, which took over an hour to control, posed a significant challenge to firefighters and volunteers. Despite the efforts, the fire caused substantial damage to the affected properties.
Advertisement
It is said the fire left two statues of Lord Ram, which held significant cultural and religious value to the community also destroyed. The loss of these statues has deeply saddened the locals, who considered them to be sacred.
The team from the Fire Brigade managed to bring the fire under control within an hour. Fortunately, two other statues of Lord Rama kept at the site remain safe and secure.
Ayodhya Police on micro-blogging site-X said, "The fire has been brought under control by the Ayodhya Police and Ayodhya Fire Service. Other necessary legal actions are being taken.''
Advertisement
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and assessing the extent of the damage. Meanwhile, the community is coming together to support those affected by the tragic incident.