In the aftermath of the fire at a perfume manufacturing unit in Himachal Pradesh's Solan, the death toll has risen to five, with firefighters laboring to bring the blaze under control nearly 24 hours after it began, according to officials on Saturday.

The substantial fire erupted around 2:45 pm on Friday, prompting a search for nine individuals who remain missing. A senior officer mentioned that 31 people sustained injuries in the fire.