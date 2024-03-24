National

Four Siblings Die In Fire In UP’s Meerut

The incident occurred in the Janata Colony of Pallavapuram late on Saturday. The fire started from a short circuit while a mobile phone was being charged, the police said.

PTI
24 March 2024
24 March 2024
       
Photo: File Image
Four children were killed and their parents injured in a fire at their home in the Pallavapuram area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Janata Colony of Pallavapuram late on Saturday. The fire started from a short circuit while a mobile phone was being charged, they said. 

The victims have been identified as Sarika (10), eight-year-old Niharika, six-year-old Sanskar alias Golu and four-year-old Kalu. Their parents Johny (41) and Babita (37) were injured, they added.

They were rushed to a hospital where the four children died during treatment. Johny is said to be out of danger but Babita's condition is critical, the police said.

Johny told the police that the fire broke out while charging a mobile phone. There was a short circuit and the bed sheet caught fire. 

A probe is underway, the police said.

