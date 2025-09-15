Finance Ministry official killed, three injured in BMW-motorcycle collision near Delhi Cantonment.
Delhi Police seize vehicles and examine accident site; investigation underway.
Culpable homicide case registered; BMW occupants hospitalised and statements pending.
Delhi Police have registered a case of culpable homicide after Navjot Singh (52), Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, died when a BMW allegedly collided with his motorcycle near Delhi Cantonment metro station on Sunday, PTI reported. Three others, including Singh’s wife, sustained serious injuries.
The couple was returning home from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara and had stopped for food at Karnataka Bhawan before proceeding towards Hari Nagar. The accident occurred near metro pillar number 67 on the Dhaula Kuan-Delhi Cantt stretch when the BMW, driven by a woman with her husband seated beside her, allegedly hit the motorcycle from behind. Both the BMW occupants, who have been identified as residents of Gurugram were also injured.
Eyewitnesses told police that the collision caused severe damage to the front portion of the BMW. Singh and his wife were initially taken to a hospital in a taxi, wherein the former succumbed to his injuries, while his wife, who suffered a head injury despite wearing a helmet and a fractured femur, continues to undergo treatment. The couple later shifted her to Venkateshwara Hospital, citing concerns over delayed care at the first hospital.
According to PTI, singh’s son alleged that hospital authorities were negligent in admitting his mother, claiming she was left waiting in the lobby despite serious injuries while the BMW driver’s husband, who suffered minor injuries, was admitted immediately. “Because of this negligence and delay, my father was declared dead, and my mother was kept in severe pain,” he said.
The case has been registered under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125B (acts endangering life or personal safety of others), 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information to shield an offender) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Statements from the BMW occupants are yet to be recorded, and investigations are ongoing.
Central Secretariat Services Forum President Udit Arya condoled Singh’s death on X, urging authorities to ensure a thorough investigation. “Heartfelt condolences to the family of Navjot Singh sir who tragically lost his life in the accident. @PMOIndia @DelhiPolice, please ensure a thorough investigation and justice for the bereaved family. May they find strength during this difficult time,” he said.
(With inputs from PTI)