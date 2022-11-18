Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Farooq Abdullah To Step Down From NC President Post, Says Time For New Generation

"I will not be contesting for the post of president any longer. The elections for the post will be held on December 5. It is time for the new generation to take over the responsibilities," Abdullah told PTI.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah
National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Nov 2022 12:20 pm

Veteran politician and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah Friday announced his decision to step down from the post of National Conference president, saying it is time to hand over the mantle to the new generation.

There is widespread speculation that 85-year-old Abdullah will assume the role of party patron and his son Omar Abdullah, currently the party's vice-president, is likely to succeed him as the new chief.

"I will not be contesting for the post of president any longer. The elections for the post will be held on December 5. It is time for the new generation to take over the responsibilities," Abdullah told PTI.

"Anyone from the party can contest for the post. It is a democratic exercise," Abdullah, who is a Lok Sabha MP, said.

Farooq Abdullah became National Conference president for the first time in 1983.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National The Former Jammu And Kashmir Chief Minister Politics National Conference President National Conference Farooq Abdullah Srinagar J&K: Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP