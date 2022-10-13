Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Fadnavis Offers Prayers At Baba Ramdev Temple In Jaisalmer

Later, while talking to reporters, Fadnavis said that Baba knows the wishes of all the devotees and it is not proper to make it public. 

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis during a press conference in New Delhi.
Fadnavis Offers Prayers At Baba Ramdev Temple In Jaisalmer PTI Photo/Atul Yadav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 7:47 pm

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday visited the famous temple of local deity Baba Ramdev in Jaisalmer district.

He also offered velvet chadar and Prasad at Baba's fadnavisamadhi.

Priest Kamal Chhangani made him worship with rituals.

Earlier, Fadnavis was welcomed by BJP workers at helipad in Ramdevra town.

Later, while talking to reporters, Fadnavis said that Baba knows the wishes of all the devotees and it is not proper to make it public. 

He said that Baba fulfils the wishes of all the devotees, and believes that his wish too will be addressed.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Maharashtra Government Got Nothing To Do With Alleged Delay By BMC In Accepting Rutuja Latke's Resignation: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Tussle Over 'Real' Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis Says Shinde Camp Will Succeed When EC Takes Final Decision

Fadnavis Slams Rahul On Savarkar Remark; Asks Whether Uddhav Thackeray Backs It

Tags

National Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Maharashtra Government Politics Baba Ramdev Temple Jaisalmer Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face