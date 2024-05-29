Facts In Figures
The Birds and Bees Talk (TBBT) project is educating youth and children in the north-eastern states on the core principles of inclusion, equity, awareness, consent, and protection so that they grow into responsible, healthy adults, and building teachers’ capacity to help students in critical thinking, decision-making and analytical skills in the most experiential and interactive way
-
Previous Story
Prajwal Revanna Books Munich-Bengaluru May 30 Flight, Files For Anticipatory Bail: Official Sources
-
Next Story
Gujarat Police File FIRs Against 18 Owners Of Illegal Gaming Zones After Rajkot Fire