Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Fabric Care Industry To See Strong Growth As Threat Of Pandemic Still Lingers: Report

As many as 81 per cent of 3,000 internet users aged 18 years and above, agreed that sterilising clothes is an important part of their laundry rituals, as per the report.

Fabric Care Industry To See Strong Growth As Threat Of Pandemic Still Lingers: Report
Fabric care -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 5:34 pm

Indian consumers will continue to seek extra hygiene benefits from products including fabric care, as the threat of the pandemic is still lingering, says a report. According to market intelligence firm Mintel's latest research, the coronavirus pandemic has heightened hygiene concerns, including in the fabric care sector.

As many as 81 per cent of 3,000 internet users aged 18 years and above agreed that sterilising clothes is an essential part of their laundry rituals, as per the report. "Though the worry of COVID-19 is subsiding, hygiene remains on consumers' top-of-mind when purchasing products, and these consumers (even migrant workforces) are likely to retain a preference for upgraded options as they seek better protection and care for their clothing as they return to the cities and resume normal work routines," Mintel Beauty & Personal Care Analyst Tanya Rajani said.

Moreover, the liquid detergent format, which is considered to be a premium offering in the fabric care segment, has become more popular among consumers after the pandemic."The heightened demand for hygiene has also led to an increase in liquid format launches (41 per cent) from November 2020 to October 2021. This has overtaken powder format launches (27 per cent) following the continuous growth of washing machine usage in urban India," it said.

Related stories

Saleem Nawaz Mandi Shaikh Debuts In Biggest And Largest Entry To The Metaverse, Web 3.0 And Blockchain

NRI Tanu Garg Mehta Shares Her Secret For Successful Long-Distance Marriage & Keeping Family Solid

LIC Reports Profit After Tax Of Rs 1,437 Crore During April To September Period


Meanwhile, the previously non-existent category of fabric sanitisers saw a sudden spike in 2020, with 91 fabric sanitisers launches during the past five years taking place in 2020 alone. Around 43 per cent of millennial men (299 male internet users aged 25-34 years) showed strong demand for fabric sanitisers – a category that was non-existent before 2019 – to ensure extra clean fabric upon returning from work, as per the report.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Fabric Sanitizer /Sanitize COVID-19 Covid-19 India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Punjab and Haryana High Court Grants Majithia Three-Day Protection From Arrest

Punjab and Haryana High Court Grants Majithia Three-Day Protection From Arrest

65 Per Cent Waste Pickers Have No Formal Education, Number Higher Among Disadvantaged Groups: UNDP

NEWSFLASH: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Vaccine Makers Named For Padma Awards

 Karnataka Brain Health Initiative Launched To Screen Mental Health Patients

Delhi Govt To Install 115-Ft Indian Flags At 75 Spots In City: Satyendar Jain

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day

Actor Rajkummar Rao in a still from the 'Badhaai Do' trailer. In the film we can see him play the role of a police officer.

5 Glimpses From The 'Badhaai Do' Trailer

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Denis Shapovalov of Canada in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 9: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty Register Contrasting Wins To Enter Semis

Security personnel check an area at Vijay Chowk ahead of Republic Day, in New Delhi.

Delhi Security Beefed Up Ahead Of Republic Day 2022 Celebrations

Students wearing masks wait at the gate of a school to attend classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai.

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare