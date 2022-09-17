Saturday, Sep 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar To Pay 11-Day Visit To US From Sunday

S Jaishankar will also host a ministerial meeting of the G4 grouping which, besides India, comprises Brazil, Japan, and Germany, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, announcing his visit.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.(File photo)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Sep 2022 6:43 pm

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay an 11-day visit to the US beginning Sunday to attend the UN General Assembly, participate in several plurilateral and trilateral meetings and hold talks with senior Biden administration officials.

Jaishankar will also host a ministerial meeting of the G4 grouping which, besides India, comprises Brazil, Japan, and Germany, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, announcing his visit. The minister will also participate in the 'High Level Meeting' of the L.69 Group on 'Reinvigorating Multilateralism and Achieving Comprehensive Reform of the UN Security Council'. 

The L.69 Group consists of developing countries from Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbeans and Small Island Developing States, focused on reforms of the UN Security Council.

"During his visit to New York from September 18 to 24, the external affairs minister will be leading the India delegation for the high-level week at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)," the MEA said in a statement.

The theme of the 77th UNGA is "A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges". "To commemorate and showcase Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the external affairs minister would be addressing a special event "India@75: Showcasing India UN Partnership in Action” on September 24, which would highlight India's development journey and its contributions to South-South Cooperation," the MEA said.

The event is expected to be addressed by the president of the 77th UNGA along with foreign ministers of several member states and the UNDP administrator. The MEA said Jaishankar would also participate in plurilateral meetings of the Quad, IBSA, and BRICS as well as meetings under trilateral formats, such as India-France-Australia, India-France-UAE and India-Indonesia-Australia. 

"He will also have bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of the G20 and UN Security Council member states, amongst others," the MEA said. Jaishankar's address at the High Level Session of the 77th United Nations General Assembly is scheduled in the forenoon of September 24.

Upon completion of the 77th UNGA-related engagements, Jaishankar will visit Washington from September 25-28 for bilateral meetings with US interlocutors. 

Related stories

S Jaishankar Expresses Sorrow Over Queen Elizabeth-II’s Demise, Says She Symbolised ‘Continuity’

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Hands Over PM Modi's Written Message

India Has Powerful Case To Be Permanent Member Of UN Security Council: EAM S Jaishankar

"His programme includes inter alia, discussions with his counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken; senior members of the US Administration, US business leaders, a round-table focused on science and technology and interaction with the Indian diaspora," the MEA said.

"The external affairs minister's visit would enable a high-level review of the multifaceted bilateral agenda and strengthen cooperation on regional and global issues to further consolidate the India-US strategic partnership," it said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar UN General Assembly Trilateral Meetings Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA) High Level Meeting UN Security Council United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Narendra Modi’s Remarks To Vladimir Putin On Ukraine War Creates Buzz Round The World

PM Narendra Modi’s Remarks To Vladimir Putin On Ukraine War Creates Buzz Round The World

Return Of Cheetah: India's Endeavour To Revive The Long-extinct Big Cat Species

Return Of Cheetah: India's Endeavour To Revive The Long-extinct Big Cat Species