Explained: How Does Govt Plan To Check Cheating With Public Examinations Bill, What Is Politics Around Cheating?

In Uttar Pradesh, the issue of cheating in board exams is particularly politically-sensitive as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments are known for clamping down on malpractices in state board exams and the party accuses the Samajwadi Party (SP) of going easy on such practices. The BJP's hawkish policy on cheating in state exams was pioneered by late Chief Minister Kalyan Singh (1991-92, 1997-99) and was then carried forward by CMs Rajnath Singh (2000-02) and Yogi Adityanath (since 2017). There is some substance to the BJP's allegation as one of the first acts of late SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav after becoming the CM of UP in 1993 was to abolish the anti-cheating law enacted by the previous Kalyan Singh ministry.

"High school and intermediate students in Uttar Pradesh have a lot to thank Mulayam Singh Yadav for. One of his first acts after taking over as the chief minister late last year was to abolish the Anti-Copying Act introduced by the previous BJP government," said an India Today report from 1994, adding that the state government played down the issue of cheating.

"The number of students caught cheating this year [1994] was 19,657, much fewer compared to the 25,565 caught in 1993 when strict anti-copying measures were enforced by the BJP government. But this has more to do with the government's own efforts to play down the cheating. While official reports spoke of mass copying in about 500 centres, re-examination was ordered only in 33," said the report.